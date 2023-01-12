MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] Revenue clocked in at $3.24 billion, up 6.09% YTD: What’s Next?

MasterBrand Inc. [NYSE: MBC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.62%.

The one-year MasterBrand Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.0. The average equity rating for MBC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.00 billion, with 128.24 million shares outstanding and 127.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, MBC stock reached a trading volume of 4421342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasterBrand Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MBC Stock Performance Analysis:

MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into MasterBrand Inc. Fundamentals:

MasterBrand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $888 million, or 4.96% of MBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,495,393, which is approximately -0.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,149,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.31 million in MBC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.58 million in MBC stock with ownership of nearly -2.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

289 institutional holders increased their position in MasterBrand Inc. [NYSE:MBC] by around 13,753,577 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 12,125,352 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 84,945,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,824,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBC stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,716,649 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,495 shares during the same period.