Market cap of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] reaches 5.69B – now what?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] plunged by -$0.74 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $93.63 during the day while it closed the day at $89.50. The company report on January 10, 2023 that WWE Board of Directors Unanimously Elects Vince McMahon Executive Chairman of the Board.

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that its Board of Directors unanimously elected Vince McMahon Executive Chairman of the Board.

Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her roles as Chairwoman and Co-CEO.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 27.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WWE stock has inclined by 19.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.88% and gained 30.62% year-on date.

The market cap for WWE stock reached $5.69 billion, with 74.35 million shares outstanding and 43.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 820.21K shares, WWE reached a trading volume of 3188387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $83.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $90, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on WWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 76.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

WWE stock trade performance evaluation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.04. With this latest performance, WWE shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.13 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.15, while it was recorded at 84.77 for the last single week of trading, and 68.83 for the last 200 days.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.16 and a Gross Margin at +40.78. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 17.30%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,662 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 8,075,056, which is approximately -10.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,664,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.47 million in WWE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $365.39 million in WWE stock with ownership of nearly 0.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE] by around 5,281,694 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 5,411,327 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 41,401,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,094,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,984,253 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,196 shares during the same period.