Market cap of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] reaches 5.29B – now what?

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] jumped around 0.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.28 at the close of the session, up 2.34%. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Univar Solutions Confirms End to Preliminary Discussions with Brenntag SE; Evaluating Other Indications of Interest.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today confirmed that Brenntag SE has ended its discussions with the Company about a potential transaction. The Company and its Board of Directors are committed to acting in the best interest of its stockholders and will continue discussions relating to other indications of interest that have been received with respect to a potential transaction.

There can be no assurance that the ongoing process will result in any transaction. The Company does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until it is appropriate to do so.

Univar Solutions Inc. stock is now 4.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNVR Stock saw the intraday high of $34.35 and lowest of $31.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.53, which means current price is +9.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 4128125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on UNVR stock. On May 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UNVR shares from 30 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UNVR stock performed recently?

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.41 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.97, while it was recorded at 32.36 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.02 and a Gross Margin at +22.96. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.01.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 15.36%.

Insider trade positions for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

There are presently around $5,225 million, or 99.90% of UNVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,019,102, which is approximately 1.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,559,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.11 million in UNVR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $518.07 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly -0.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 16,249,876 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 22,446,794 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 118,318,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,015,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,281,182 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,885,105 shares during the same period.