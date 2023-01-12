Market cap of Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] reaches 1.50B – now what?

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] price surged by 1.83 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Mirion Technologies to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Logan, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, will present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference. The presentation will begin at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events where a link will be displayed under the “Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location within twelve hours of the conclusion of the event and will be hosted on our website for a minimum of two weeks.

A sum of 3307554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.48M shares. Mirion Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $7.285 and dropped to a low of $7.12 until finishing in the latest session at $7.25.

The one-year MIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.5. The average equity rating for MIR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Mirion Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

MIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 23.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.18 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 6.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mirion Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.12 and a Gross Margin at +25.18. Mirion Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.61.

Mirion Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,062 million, or 84.70% of MIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 51,763,086, which is approximately -1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 12,698,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.06 million in MIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.56 million in MIR stock with ownership of nearly 16.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MIR] by around 6,964,392 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,571,353 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 129,902,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,438,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,171,207 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,306,140 shares during the same period.