Market cap of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO] reaches 20.44M – now what?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LIPO] closed the trading session at $3.67 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.39, while the highest price level was $6.10. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Top Line Results of Phase 2A Clinical Trial of LP-10.

Results to be Presented at BIOTECH SHOWCASETM 2023 on Wednesday, January 11th at 2:00pm PST.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: “LIPO”) (“Lipella,” “our, “us” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications, today announced top line results of the Company’s recently completed Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its drug candidate LP-10 for Hemorrhagic Cystitis, a rare but highly morbid disease for which there are currently no FDA approved treatments.

If compared to the average trading volume of 102.53K shares, LIPO reached to a volume of 24955712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 346.30.

LIPO stock trade performance evaluation

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -738.71. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -719.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -125.71.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.