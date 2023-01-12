Market cap of Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] reaches 14.13B – now what?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] price surged by 3.56 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Healthpeak Properties to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 5962519. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak’s website through February 8, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through February 15, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 5525014.

A sum of 3386696 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $27.12 and dropped to a low of $26.33 until finishing in the latest session at $27.08.

The one-year PEAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.3. The average equity rating for PEAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $29.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $35 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

PEAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.21, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 27.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthpeak Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.13. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,577 million, or 97.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,987,318, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,699,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.06 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 40,024,296 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 53,639,171 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 407,695,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,358,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,066,166 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,134,505 shares during the same period.