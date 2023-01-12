Market cap of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV] reaches 396.29M – now what?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [NASDAQ: AMV] gained 276.12% on the last trading session, reaching $10.08 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Atlis Motor Vehicles Reaches 2 Gigawatt-Hours in Customer Demand for Batteries.

This volume of sales interest in Atlis’ battery pack technology speaks to the market’s demand for robust energy solutions and the Company’s development of quick charging infrastructure, which stands to position Atlis as an emergent leader in the energy space.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. represents 39.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $396.29 million with the latest information. AMV stock price has been found in the range of $2.26 to $11.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 205.07K shares, AMV reached a trading volume of 40186440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMV shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is set at 1.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 101.82.

Trading performance analysis for AMV stock

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 176.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]

Positions in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [NASDAQ:AMV] by around 350 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 350 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.