Market Analysts see Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] falling to $29. Time to buy?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.64 during the day while it closed the day at $32.06. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Lincoln Financial Group Names Rodney Kuntz Vice President, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development.

Kuntz brings more than two decades of leadership and group benefits experience to the company.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Rodney Kuntz has been named vice president, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development. In this role, Kuntz will serve as strategy lead, partnering with benefits consultants and brokers to distribute Lincoln’s industry-leading group insurance products and services to small-business owners and their employees. He will report to Carl Jones, senior vice president, head of Group Benefits Sales.

Lincoln National Corporation stock has also gained 1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNC stock has declined by -29.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.50% and gained 4.36% year-on date.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $5.30 billion, with 169.71 million shares outstanding and 153.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 3208890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $38.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $46, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.70.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.85, while it was recorded at 31.45 for the last single week of trading, and 48.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 6.58%.

There are presently around $4,300 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,226,278, which is approximately -0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,656,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.88 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $302.77 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 20.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

278 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 12,578,564 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 10,080,588 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 111,450,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,109,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,206 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,668,937 shares during the same period.