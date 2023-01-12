Market Analysts see Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] gaining to $11.10. Time to buy?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.05 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Buenaventura Announces Resumption of Julcani and Orcopampa Operations.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, advises that road blockades near the Julcani and Orcopampa mines have ceased completely and peacefully.

There has been no damage to Buenaventura’s property nor asset, allowing Julcani and Orcopampa to restart activities under normal operating conditions, also enabling the company to meet its 2022 production guidance.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock is now 8.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BVN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.22 and lowest of $7.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.35, which means current price is +6.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 3450928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has BVN stock performed recently?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, BVN shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

Insider trade positions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $958 million, or 60.30% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,902,876, which is approximately -3.483% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 15,841,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.52 million in BVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $125.03 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 4.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 11,150,402 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 20,507,537 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 87,320,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,978,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,954 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 16,283,205 shares during the same period.