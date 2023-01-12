Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [NASDAQ: LGAC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.14 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 155.03K shares, LGAC reached a trading volume of 5042896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LGAC stock

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, LGAC shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.24 for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]

44 institutional holders increased their position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [NASDAQ:LGAC] by around 9,611,447 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,838,132 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 35,712,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,162,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGAC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,035 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,371,917 shares during the same period.