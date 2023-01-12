KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $60

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] jumped around 2.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.23 at the close of the session, up 4.19%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that KKR Commits to Invest an Additional $1.15 Billion in Aircraft Leasing with Altavair.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Altavair L.P., a leader in commercial aviation finance, today announced that KKR is making an additional $1.15 billion commitment to expand its global portfolio of leased commercial aircraft in partnership with Altavair. The investment will come from KKR’s credit and infrastructure funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is now 12.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KKR Stock saw the intraday high of $52.50 and lowest of $50.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.30, which means current price is +12.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3860783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $63.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.05.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.81, while it was recorded at 49.52 for the last single week of trading, and 50.69 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 3.76%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $24,298 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,770,692, which is approximately 9.332% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,980,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 50,218,780 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 36,305,375 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 378,687,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,211,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,425,701 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,770,616 shares during the same period.