Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] moved down -2.32: Why It’s Important

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] closed the trading session at $4.64 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.50, while the highest price level was $5.05. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Following Proposed Dual Primary Listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and New Board Appointment.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Earlier on December 23, 2022, the Company announced the proposed dual primary listing of its ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share by way of introduction on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Subject to final listing approval from the SEHK, the Shares are expected to commence trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on December 30, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) under the stock code “3896”. Upon listing on the Main Board of the SEHK, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each representing 15 Shares, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market (the “NASDAQ”), and the Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NASDAQ.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.15 percent and weekly performance of -3.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 126.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, KC reached to a volume of 3557063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

KC stock trade performance evaluation

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 43.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -16.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.23. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$187,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 2,994,786 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,209,990 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,774,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,979,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,163 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,945,934 shares during the same period.