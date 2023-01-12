KB Home [KBH] Revenue clocked in at $6.64 billion, up 12.84% YTD: What’s Next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] price surged by 3.13 percent to reach at $1.09. The company report on January 11, 2023 that KB Home Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Fourth Quarter Total Revenues Up 16% to $1.94 Billion; Diluted Earnings Per Share Up 29% to $2.47Book Value Per Share of $43.59 Up 27%; Full-Year Return on Equity Increased 470 Basis Points to 24.6%.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended November 30, 2022.

A sum of 3992604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. KB Home shares reached a high of $36.18 and dropped to a low of $35.115 until finishing in the latest session at $35.94.

The one-year KBH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.25. The average equity rating for KBH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $39.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on KBH stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KBH shares from 42 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

KBH Stock Performance Analysis:

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, KBH shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.17, while it was recorded at 34.70 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

KBH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 3.56%.

KB Home [KBH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,760 million, or 92.40% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,990,292, which is approximately -3.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,630,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.25 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $162.86 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 4.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 5,618,411 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 8,389,186 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 62,798,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,806,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,038,764 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,015 shares during the same period.