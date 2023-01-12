InMode Ltd. [INMD] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $44

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] plunged by -$3.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $37.59 during the day while it closed the day at $33.17. The company report on January 11, 2023 that InMode Expects Record Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Q4 Revenue Between $133.2M-$133.4M.

Conference call to be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

InMode Ltd. stock has also loss -8.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INMD stock has inclined by 6.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.00% and lost -7.09% year-on date.

The market cap for INMD stock reached $2.58 billion, with 82.31 million shares outstanding and 69.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 6461731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $50.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

INMD stock trade performance evaluation

InMode Ltd. [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.74, while it was recorded at 35.91 for the last single week of trading, and 31.05 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.61 and a Gross Margin at +85.01. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.61.

InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InMode Ltd. [INMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 33.20%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,538 million, or 58.90% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,836,906, which is approximately -11.48% of the company’s market cap and around 16.75% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,297,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.21 million in INMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.11 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 10,085,754 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 9,805,599 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 26,490,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,381,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,764,360 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,456,583 shares during the same period.