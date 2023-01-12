Independence Holdings Corp. [ACQR] is 0.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Independence Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: ACQR] gained 0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $10.12 price per share at the time.

Independence Holdings Corp. represents 61.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $627.04 million with the latest information. ACQR stock price has been found in the range of $10.12 to $10.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 290.12K shares, ACQR reached a trading volume of 5402696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Independence Holdings Corp. [ACQR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for ACQR stock

Independence Holdings Corp. [ACQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, ACQR shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.80 for Independence Holdings Corp. [ACQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Independence Holdings Corp. [ACQR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

Independence Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Independence Holdings Corp. [ACQR]

29 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:ACQR] by around 5,912,281 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,746,700 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 34,505,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,164,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACQR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 857,767 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,860,336 shares during the same period.