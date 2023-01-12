Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] moved up 0.67: Why It’s Important

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] gained 0.67% or 0.04 points to close at $6.03 with a heavy trading volume of 9329617 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Hudbay Announces Climate Change Initiatives, 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets and Net Zero Commitment.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While Hudbay’s operations are well-positioned in the lower half of the global GHG emissions curve for copper operationsi the company recognizes its role in mitigating climate change. Hudbay’s GHG emissions reduction plan includes the following initiatives:.

It opened the trading session at $6.06, the shares rose to $6.2799 and dropped to $6.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBM points out that the company has recorded 80.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, HBM reached to a volume of 9329617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $6.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HBM stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.52. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. go to 4.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $1,039 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,653,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.87 million in HBM stocks shares; and L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, currently with $109.0 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 19,906,984 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 22,025,166 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 130,415,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,347,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,539,135 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 12,720,771 shares during the same period.