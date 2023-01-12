HSBC Securities slashes price target on TechnipFMC plc [FTI] – find out why.

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.57 during the day while it closed the day at $12.47. The company report on January 10, 2023 that TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Subsea Contract by Wintershall Dea.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by Wintershall Dea Norge AS for its Dvalin North project.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be tied back to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

TechnipFMC plc stock has also gained 7.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTI stock has inclined by 33.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 114.26% and gained 2.30% year-on date.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $5.29 billion, with 450.10 million shares outstanding and 440.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 3329203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $14.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 46.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 12.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

There are presently around $5,267 million, or 99.06% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,044,449, which is approximately -18.094% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,221,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.91 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $328.81 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 66,221,469 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 67,937,813 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 288,248,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,407,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,882,859 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 9,325,530 shares during the same period.