Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] moved up 35.42: Why It’s Important

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] closed the trading session at $0.62 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.50, while the highest price level was $0.6678. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Presentation of Preclinical Study Highlighting Anti-Cancer Activity of Rencofilstat in Combination with Proteosome Inhibitors.

The presentation, entitled “A New Strategy to Increase Proteotoxic Stress in Prostate Cancer,” highlighted a preclinical study which investigated the killing of cultured prostate cancer cells by rencofilstat in combination with a proteasome inhibitor, ixazomib. Proteosome inhibitors are a class of anti-cancer agents that are used for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other blood cancers. They kill cancer cells by inducing a process called proteotoxic stress. There has been long-standing interest in expanding the use of proteosome inhibitors for solid tumors, but clinical trials to date have not shown durable anti-tumor efficacy. The present study showed that rencofilstat could synergistically increase the proteotoxic stress and in vitro cancer killing properties of ixazomib. These results suggest that the addition of rencofilstat could expand the use of proteosome inhibitors for existing applications, or possibly for other cancers, such as prostate cancer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 107.13 percent and weekly performance of 64.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 74.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 330.02K shares, HEPA reached to a volume of 9230657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

HEPA stock trade performance evaluation

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.16. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 74.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3977, while it was recorded at 0.4773 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6271 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.62.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 9.40% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,308,523, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,592,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in HEPA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 211,065 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 572,179 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,362,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,145,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,119 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 522,602 shares during the same period.