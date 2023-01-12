Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] Revenue clocked in at $14.84 million, up 114.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: GSUN] closed the trading session at $2.36 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.86, while the highest price level was $2.97. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Golden Sun Education Group Limited to Resume In-person Tutorial Services in Shanghai.

Since March 12, 2022, pursuant to the preventive measures, training institutions and childcare institutions in Shanghai have not been allowed to carry out in-person training or childcare services. To resume its in-person operations, the Company is required to submit an application to the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. Upon approval of the application, the Company will be required to display a venue code to the public and all the Company’s employees must have negative results of nucleic acid test taken within 24 hours.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 114.55 percent and weekly performance of 129.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 88.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -88.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, GSUN reached to a volume of 15990652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Sun Education Group Limited is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 129.13. With this latest performance, GSUN shares gained by 88.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.7800, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.99 and a Gross Margin at +58.67. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.48.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.15% of GSUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSUN stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,778, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.84% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in GSUN stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $4000.0 in GSUN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:GSUN] by around 19,413 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,734 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,099 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,734 shares during the same period.