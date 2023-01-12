For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] gained 3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $12.51 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on February 23, 2023.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 224.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.67 billion with the latest information. PK stock price has been found in the range of $12.13 to $12.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3914445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $15.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.30.

Trading performance analysis for PK stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.68 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

An analysis of insider ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $2,533 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,921,969, which is approximately -1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,475,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.23 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $157.02 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -3.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 18,880,288 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 30,570,796 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 153,027,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,478,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,780,760 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,907,463 shares during the same period.