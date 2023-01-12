Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Is Currently -0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.57%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Fifth Third Bank Named to Top 25 of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC.

The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders as defined by the American public.

JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation’s largest corporations perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution and more.

Over the last 12 months, FITB stock dropped by -29.67%. The one-year Fifth Third Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.11. The average equity rating for FITB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.64 billion, with 689.28 million shares outstanding and 683.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, FITB stock reached a trading volume of 5001351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11.

FITB Stock Performance Analysis:

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.20, while it was recorded at 34.12 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fifth Third Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.74. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

FITB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,078 million, or 83.00% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,547,660, which is approximately 0.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,344,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in FITB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.47 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -13.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 26,548,683 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 31,880,125 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 497,449,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,878,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,229,603 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,208,417 shares during the same period.