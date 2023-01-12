Fastenal Company [FAST] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $49.30 during the day while it closed the day at $49.10. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2022 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2022 annual and fourth quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

Fastenal Company stock has also gained 2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAST stock has inclined by 5.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.98% and gained 3.76% year-on date.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $27.35 billion, with 573.00 million shares outstanding and 571.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 3696303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FAST stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FAST shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.63, while it was recorded at 47.89 for the last single week of trading, and 51.10 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.39.

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,102 million, or 79.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,012,006, which is approximately 0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,836,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.37 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 2.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 22,308,965 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 20,815,530 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 407,021,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,146,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,432,939 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,006 shares during the same period.