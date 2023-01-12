Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, up 7.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Equitrans Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), today, announced financial and operational results for the third quarter 2022. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

A sum of 4053316 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares reached a high of $7.41 and dropped to a low of $7.155 until finishing in the latest session at $7.19.

The one-year ETRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.91. The average equity rating for ETRN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. On September 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETRN shares from 9 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ETRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitrans Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.37 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.68.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ETRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 22.60%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,929 million, or 96.60% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 49,137,873, which is approximately -0.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,954,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.98 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $325.53 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 4.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 49,259,706 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 41,912,521 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 316,156,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,328,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,966,461 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,282,627 shares during the same period.