Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Revenue clocked in at $5.51 billion, down -4.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] gained 0.19% or 0.04 points to close at $21.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3598799 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Endeavor to Participate in Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that CFO Jason Lublin will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of Endeavor’s investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

It opened the trading session at $21.64, the shares rose to $22.36 and dropped to $21.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EDR points out that the company has recorded 2.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, EDR reached to a volume of 3598799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EDR stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDR shares from 30 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for EDR stock

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.40, while it was recorded at 21.60 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.05 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.82.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. go to 21.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

There are presently around $5,489 million, or 96.00% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.38 million in EDR stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $342.7 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly -6.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 21,240,720 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,609,836 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 220,859,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,709,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,230,016 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,170,477 shares during the same period.