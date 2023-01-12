Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Stock trading around $1.01 per share: What’s Next?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] gained 26.88% or 0.21 points to close at $1.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4450319 shares. The company report on January 6, 2023 that ElectraMeccanica Announces Partnership With Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

Vehicles Presented to Committee at Kick-off Media Event.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) today announced its partnership with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee (SBHC) during an official vehicle hand-off event at the Phoenix Convention Center.

It opened the trading session at $0.85, the shares rose to $1.08 and dropped to $0.811, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOLO points out that the company has recorded -27.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 884.26K shares, SOLO reached to a volume of 4450319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLO shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for SOLO stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.75. With this latest performance, SOLO shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9925, while it was recorded at 0.7744 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3819 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2893.97 and a Gross Margin at -308.71. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1967.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.30 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]

There are presently around $11 million, or 9.00% of SOLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,150,056, which is approximately 5.51% of the company’s market cap and around 9.55% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 1,268,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in SOLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 million in SOLO stock with ownership of nearly -0.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 1,160,655 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,474,704 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,951,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,586,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,608 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,822 shares during the same period.