Dollar General Corporation [DG] moved down -2.05: Why It’s Important

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] slipped around -4.95 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $236.81 at the close of the session, down -2.05%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Dollar General Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Updates Financial Guidance and Real Estate Growth Plan for Fiscal Year 2022.

Dollar General Corporation stock is now -3.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DG Stock saw the intraday high of $242.17 and lowest of $231.965 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 262.20, which means current price is +2.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 3346041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $266.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $285 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 1071.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has DG stock performed recently?

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.46, while it was recorded at 242.72 for the last single week of trading, and 242.25 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 11.02%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $48,387 million, or 94.10% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,085,157, which is approximately 0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,844,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in DG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.21 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -28.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 617 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 14,500,618 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 17,816,447 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 172,012,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,329,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,954,928 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,490,579 shares during the same period.