Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: CPAR] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.15 during the day while it closed the day at $10.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPAR stock has inclined by 2.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.68% and gained 0.55% year-on date.

The market cap for CPAR stock reached $454.13 million, with 44.67 million shares outstanding and 34.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.79K shares, CPAR reached a trading volume of 7918505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

CPAR stock trade performance evaluation

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, CPAR shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.45 for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR]: Insider Ownership positions

21 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:CPAR] by around 5,482,728 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,286,087 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 26,898,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,667,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPAR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,308 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,694,609 shares during the same period.