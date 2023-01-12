Calix Inc. [CALX] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $88

Calix Inc. [NYSE: CALX] traded at a low on 01/11/23, posting a -13.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.85. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Highline Grows Subscribers 56 Percent and Boosts CSAT Rating 12 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE Managed Services.

By putting the subscriber experience first, Highline owns multiple broadband markets and supports sustained business growth—growing subscribers by 56 percent and achieving a customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating of 93 in 2022—with the full power of the Calix Revenue EDGE platform and Calix Premier Success.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that broadband service provider (BSP) leader Highline is leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services to accelerate growth. In 2022 Highline increased subscribers by 56 percent, doubling the subscribers using Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems. Over the next five years, Highline plans to continue growing across Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. By leveraging Revenue EDGE—including Calix Cloud®, GigaSpire BLAST systems, and managed services—Highline easily builds subscriber experiences that increase loyalty and differentiate in competitive broadband markets. The subscriber experience is core to Highline’s growth strategy. In 2022, Highline launched ProtectIQ® home network security and ExperienceIQ® advanced network controls to all subscribers, furthering their mission to provide safe and exceptional Wi-Fi experiences. Both managed services are easily accessed in the Highline-branded mobile app, built on the personalized Calix CommandIQ®. Highline added these managed services at no extra charge for all subscribers that use a GigaSpire BLAST. They now protect subscribers from approximately 20,000 monthly digital threats.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3601054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Calix Inc. stands at 7.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.49%.

The market cap for CALX stock reached $3.66 billion, with 65.36 million shares outstanding and 57.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 497.49K shares, CALX reached a trading volume of 3601054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calix Inc. [CALX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $85.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Calix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Calix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on CALX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 172.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CALX stock performed recently?

Calix Inc. [CALX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.27. With this latest performance, CALX shares dropped by -17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Calix Inc. [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.86, while it was recorded at 66.55 for the last single week of trading, and 52.99 for the last 200 days.

Calix Inc. [CALX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Calix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Calix Inc. [CALX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Calix Inc. [CALX]

There are presently around $3,218 million, or 84.80% of CALX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,585,133, which is approximately 1.587% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,769,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.29 million in CALX stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $155.87 million in CALX stock with ownership of nearly -1.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Calix Inc. [NYSE:CALX] by around 6,178,688 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 5,426,515 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 42,162,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,767,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,340 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 358,022 shares during the same period.