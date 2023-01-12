Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] Stock trading around $4.45 per share: What’s Next?

Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ: BWEN] surged by $2.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.00 during the day while it closed the day at $4.45. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Broadwind Announces Transformational Two-Year, $175 Million Wind Tower Order With Global Wind Turbine Manufacturer.

Fulfillment of the new order will occur during the full year 2023 and conclude by the end 2024. Ordered tower sections will be produced at both the Company’s Abilene and Manitowoc facilities.

Broadwind Inc. stock has also gained 136.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BWEN stock has inclined by 85.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 178.12% and gained 148.60% year-on date.

The market cap for BWEN stock reached $88.55 million, with 20.51 million shares outstanding and 18.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.75K shares, BWEN reached a trading volume of 66289643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWEN shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Broadwind Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadwind Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on BWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadwind Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BWEN stock trade performance evaluation

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 136.70. With this latest performance, BWEN shares gained by 157.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.64 for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.65 and a Gross Margin at +3.28. Broadwind Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40.

Broadwind Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadwind Inc. go to 24.00%.

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 24.60% of BWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWEN stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,607,542, which is approximately -7.306% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 645,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in BWEN stocks shares; and EAM INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $2.5 million in BWEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadwind Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ:BWEN] by around 1,132,740 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 211,382 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,717,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,061,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWEN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,138 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 12,885 shares during the same period.