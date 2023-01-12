Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] moved up 2.63: Why It’s Important

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] gained 2.63% or 0.57 points to close at $22.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3675821 shares. The company report on December 1, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter earnings on Monday, February 13, 2023 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET.

It opened the trading session at $21.81, the shares rose to $22.285 and dropped to $21.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRX points out that the company has recorded 9.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 3675821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for BRX stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 22.40 for the last single week of trading, and 22.29 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to 4.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $6,432 million, or 99.40% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,506,473, which is approximately 0.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,059,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $779.02 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $400.51 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 12,295,593 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 13,696,924 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 263,467,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,460,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,095 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 800,341 shares during the same period.