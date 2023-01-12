BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gain 5.37% so far this year. What now?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.21%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that There’s Still Time to Treasure Hunt! BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Annual Holiday Survey Finds 7 in 10 Americans Love to Search for the Perfect Holiday Gift.

BJ’s gives last minute shoppers a reason to rejoice with 10 Days of HoliDeals, helping members save on a wide selection of gifts for the season.

Americans love the thrill of the hunt, which rings true for holiday shoppers, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ’s Wholesale Club. The survey found that 65% of shoppers compare looking for the right gifts to hunting for treasure, with 52% claiming the hunt is just as fun as purchasing gift items for the season.

Over the last 12 months, BJ stock rose by 5.22%. The one-year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.86. The average equity rating for BJ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.06 billion, with 134.09 million shares outstanding and 132.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, BJ stock reached a trading volume of 3368483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $80 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BJ shares from 70 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

BJ Stock Performance Analysis:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.72, while it was recorded at 67.88 for the last single week of trading, and 68.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.81 and a Gross Margin at +18.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,862 million, or 97.20% of BJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,614,836, which is approximately 0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,476,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.02 million in BJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $548.16 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -29.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 12,810,300 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 18,540,949 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 95,768,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,119,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,445,659 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,022,975 shares during the same period.