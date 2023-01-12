Bernstein lifts The Kroger Co. [KR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $46.28 during the day while it closed the day at $45.61. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Kroger Celebrates 10 Years of Simple Truth®.

America’s #1 Organic and Free From brand reaches 10-year milestone, crediting success to accessibility and simple ingredients.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, today shared its $3+ billion Simple Truth® brand is marking its tenth anniversary, celebrating a decade of offering customers affordable and unique foods made with simple ingredients.

The Kroger Co. stock has also gained 1.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has declined by -0.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.88% and gained 2.31% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $32.23 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 711.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4993818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $49 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.53, while it was recorded at 45.74 for the last single week of trading, and 48.92 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,733 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,265,986, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,735,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.29 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 38,498,587 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 40,398,801 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 485,295,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,192,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,724,014 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,915,937 shares during the same period.