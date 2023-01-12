Barclays lifts DexCom Inc. [DXCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] loss -4.26% on the last trading session, reaching $106.16 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Dexcom Appoints Teri Lawver as Chief Commercial Officer.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the appointment of Teri Lawver to the newly created role of chief commercial officer. In this role, Ms. Lawver will oversee the global commercial organization with responsibility for global sales, marketing and customer experience.

Ms. Lawver comes to Dexcom with extensive healthcare and global business leadership experience. She spent the last two decades at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in a variety of leadership roles across the medical device, consumer med tech, and pharmaceutical sectors. Most recently, Ms. Lawver was the worldwide vice president, immunology at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. During her leadership tenure, the immunology business underwent a strategic portfolio transformation and grew annual revenue from $11 billion to $16 billion during a time of significant market disruption.

DexCom Inc. represents 389.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.54 billion with the latest information. DXCM stock price has been found in the range of $105.04 to $112.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 4428971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $130.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 151.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for DXCM stock

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.61, while it was recorded at 110.92 for the last single week of trading, and 96.45 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +68.63. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 32.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $38,767 million, or 98.80% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,682,426, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,609,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.92 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly 0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 20,410,794 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 56,075,155 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 288,688,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,174,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,145,478 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,687,378 shares during the same period.