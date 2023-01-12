Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is 20.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $5.77 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.67, while the highest price level was $5.865. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Mark Biznek appointed Chief Operations Officer of Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the appointment of Mark Biznek, MEng, as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Mark brings a breadth of experience during a 30-year career in operations, manufacturing, business development and manufacturing engineering. During the past 10 years, Mark served in various leadership roles for Kohler Power Systems, including as General Manager of Marine & Power Solutions, as Vice President of Global Operations & Supply Chain, and as Vice President of Operations & Engine Development. He previously held manufacturing and strategy leadership roles at Mercury Marine (marine engines). In his earlier career, Mark served in various operations and engineering roles at Delphi (lithium batteries) and GE Aviation (aircraft engines). Mark has significant experience developing global manufacturing strategies, having had accountability for manufacturing facilities in the United States, France, China, India and Singapore.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.46 percent and weekly performance of 11.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 4297031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $6.50, while TD Securities kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.61. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $470 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,604,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.65 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $30.7 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 9,362,149 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 12,115,281 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 59,926,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,403,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,193 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,981 shares during the same period.