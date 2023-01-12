Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Stock trading around $1.32 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] gained 3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $1.32 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Aurora Releases Aurora Driver Beta 5.0, As Company Advances Toward Commercial Launch.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Beta release reveals key updates and critical progress on the Aurora Driver as it nears “Feature Complete” milestone, including the capability to respond to emergency vehicles.

Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) released Aurora Driver Beta 5.0, the latest version of its integrated hardware and autonomy system, to its autonomous trucking fleet in Texas. With a more performant Aurora Driver, Aurora advances toward commercial launch and continues to increase its weekly hauls of freight for pilot customers like FedEx, Uber Freight, Werner, and Schneider.

Aurora Innovation Inc. represents 1.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.45 billion with the latest information. AUR stock price has been found in the range of $1.255 to $1.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 3794384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for AUR stock

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4337, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6270 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]

There are presently around $390 million, or 40.60% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 54,041,471, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.03 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $50.7 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 71,667,614 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 65,484,440 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 158,449,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,601,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,719,765 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,956,933 shares during the same period.