Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] Is Currently 7.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] price surged by 7.28 percent to reach at $9.62. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

A sum of 4066611 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.46M shares. Atlassian Corporation shares reached a high of $145.55 and dropped to a low of $135.80 until finishing in the latest session at $141.78.

The one-year TEAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.75. The average equity rating for TEAM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $196.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $148, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TEAM stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TEAM shares from 287 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 8.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 107.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.17. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.26, while it was recorded at 128.47 for the last single week of trading, and 201.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlassian Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48.

Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TEAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,728 million, or 82.60% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,036,183, which is approximately -16.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 7,134,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $833.65 million in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 75.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 18,174,720 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 28,146,956 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 71,662,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,984,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,866 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 11,916,043 shares during the same period.