American Express Company [AXP] gain 4.18% so far this year. What now?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $153.92 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $152.27, while the highest price level was $154.11. The company report on January 3, 2023 that American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

The webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.18 percent and weekly performance of 2.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3113515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $168.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.75, while it was recorded at 150.58 for the last single week of trading, and 155.36 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,457 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,021,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.24 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.86 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 830 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 22,039,971 shares. Additionally, 836 investors decreased positions by around 25,693,341 shares, while 373 investors held positions by with 578,934,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,667,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,738,535 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,396,126 shares during the same period.