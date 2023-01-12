Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] Stock trading around $0.59 per share: What’s Next?

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALPP] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.6425 during the day while it closed the day at $0.59. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. Granted 180-day Extension by Nasdaq to Meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirements.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses announced that is has received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) granting the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company now has until May 29, 2023, to meet the requirement.

Nasdaq’s extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market LLC under the trading symbol, “ALPP.” If at any time during the additional 180-day extension, the bid price of the Company’s common stock closes at, or above, $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, the Nasdaq Listing staff will provide the Company with written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALPP stock has inclined by 18.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.19% and gained 11.62% year-on date.

The market cap for ALPP stock reached $105.36 million, with 183.20 million shares outstanding and 153.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.46K shares, ALPP reached a trading volume of 4682862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPP shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

ALPP stock trade performance evaluation

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, ALPP shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6257, while it was recorded at 0.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7180 for the last 200 days.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.94 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.33.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 11.40% of ALPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALPP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 8,100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,160,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 million in ALPP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.93 million in ALPP stock with ownership of nearly 1.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALPP] by around 8,933,537 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,285,835 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 10,137,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,356,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALPP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,358,365 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 76,771 shares during the same period.