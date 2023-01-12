Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] Stock trading around $6.55 per share: What’s Next?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] traded at a high on 01/11/23, posting a 7.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.55. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Allogene Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3271792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.53%.

The market cap for ALLO stock reached $901.21 million, with 143.66 million shares outstanding and 82.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 3271792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $22.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $24 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. On July 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ALLO shares from 9 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4506.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.93. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -25.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -664.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $690 million, or 76.20% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,212,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.79 million in ALLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.92 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -14.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 12,192,388 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,824,512 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 86,276,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,293,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,575,965 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 234,609 shares during the same period.