ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Is Currently -7.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] price plunged by -7.12 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on December 13, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces FDA Approval for Room Temperature Storage of ASCENIV™ & BIVIGAM®.

FDA approvals for both ASCENIV and BIVIGAM provide for room temperature (25°C) storage conditions for up to 4 weeks during the first 24 months of the 36-month approved shelf life.

Provides for improved inventory management and ease of product administration to patients.

A sum of 3570644 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.22M shares. ADMA Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.66 and dropped to a low of $3.38 until finishing in the latest session at $3.39.

The one-year ADMA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.79. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $440 million, or 67.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,975,594, which is approximately 3.057% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,933,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.06 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.95 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 217.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 26,960,519 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 16,740,703 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 85,967,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,669,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,693,158 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,789 shares during the same period.