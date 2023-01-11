Wolfe Research slashes price target on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] – find out why.

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $151.89 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $150.94, while the highest price level was $152.70. The company report on January 10, 2023 that P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9133 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 15, 2023 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2023, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 20, 2023.

P&G has been paying a dividend for 132 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 66 consecutive years. This reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.22 percent and weekly performance of 0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, PG reached to a volume of 4711890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $149.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PG stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 181 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 75.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.33, while it was recorded at 152.08 for the last single week of trading, and 144.62 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 4.90%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $227,500 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,570,227, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,904,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.59 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.91 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,566 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 36,223,578 shares. Additionally, 1,352 investors decreased positions by around 58,157,231 shares, while 393 investors held positions by with 1,403,415,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,497,796,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,783,746 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 7,226,417 shares during the same period.