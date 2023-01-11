Wolfe Research lifts Wayfair Inc. [W] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] gained 6.24% or 2.36 points to close at $40.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4699467 shares. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Wayfair Professional Launches Year-Long Partnership with Lamb & Co.

Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis to Kick-off Brand Collaboration as Judges for Wayfair Professional’s 2023 Tastemaker Awards.

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, announced today that its business program, Wayfair Professional, is entering into a year-long brand partnership with Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Lamb & Co. This integrated partnership aims to showcase how Lamb and Davis utilize Wayfair Professional to power their business, renovations, and design work for Lamb & Co. The twin sisters, who are best known for co-hosting HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” are also multi-business entrepreneurs, and top-producing real estate agents with a passion for home design, renovation, and staging.

It opened the trading session at $37.98, the shares rose to $40.22 and dropped to $37.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for W points out that the company has recorded -20.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, W reached to a volume of 4699467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $47.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $38, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on W stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.71. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.89, while it was recorded at 37.47 for the last single week of trading, and 53.78 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $3,764 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,065,511, which is approximately 1.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,882,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.08 million in W stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $268.39 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -0.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 8,002,871 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 10,142,723 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 75,479,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,624,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,008 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 956,571 shares during the same period.