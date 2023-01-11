why Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.83

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $24.42 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Range Declares Quarterly Dividend.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Resources Corporation represents 239.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.70 billion with the latest information. RRC stock price has been found in the range of $23.895 to $24.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 3657303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $35.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.44.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.90, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 29.29 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 32.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $5,172 million, or 89.50% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,681,330, which is approximately -21.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,135,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.81 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $587.65 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -3.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 20,453,553 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 31,142,193 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 160,186,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,781,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,819,669 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,905,769 shares during the same period.