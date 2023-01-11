why Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.17

Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LAUR] price surged by 3.02 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Laureate Education to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Latin America Executive Conference in January 2023.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the “Company”) today announced that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Morgan Stanley Latin America Executive Conference (the “Conference”) taking place virtually on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or small group meeting with the Company’s management, please contact a Morgan Stanley representative.

A sum of 3845673 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Laureate Education Inc. shares reached a high of $9.975 and dropped to a low of $9.58 until finishing in the latest session at $9.90.

The one-year LAUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.13. The average equity rating for LAUR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAUR shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Laureate Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Laureate Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on LAUR stock. On May 14, 2018, analysts increased their price target for LAUR shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laureate Education Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

LAUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, LAUR shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Laureate Education Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.24 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Laureate Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21.

Laureate Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

LAUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laureate Education Inc. go to 15.00%.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,168 million, or 58.70% of LAUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAUR stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 32,842,184, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,886,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.77 million in LAUR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $91.61 million in LAUR stock with ownership of nearly 6.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laureate Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR] by around 8,874,524 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,327,929 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 100,825,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,027,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAUR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,903 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,678 shares during the same period.