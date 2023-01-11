why American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $104.40

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] slipped around -0.67 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $97.28 at the close of the session, down -0.68%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that AEP NAMED ONE OF AMERICA’S MOST JUST COMPANIES FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR, RANKED FIRST IN UTILITIES CATEGORY.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been named to the JUST 100 2023 list, which recognizes America’s best corporate citizens, and received the top ranking in the utilities category.

The JUST 100 identifies companies that set the standard in commitment to their stakeholders. JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, assessed 951 of the nation’s largest publicly traded companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues identified through public opinion research. Companies were evaluated on their performance in job creation; diversity, equity and inclusion; worker health and safety; environmental sustainability and other metrics.

American Electric Power Company Inc. stock is now 2.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEP Stock saw the intraday high of $98.08 and lowest of $96.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.60, which means current price is +4.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 3750165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $104.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEP shares from 93 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AEP stock performed recently?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.64, while it was recorded at 96.21 for the last single week of trading, and 96.38 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.18%.

Insider trade positions for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $37,398 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,815, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,719,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.79 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 15,599,280 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 14,687,516 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 354,148,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,435,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,638,831 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 632,432 shares during the same period.