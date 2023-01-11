Wall Street Analyst Resumed Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] gained 5.45% or 2.11 points to close at $40.86 with a heavy trading volume of 6781558 shares. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Capella Space Raises $60M in Growth Equity from the United States Innovative Technology Fund to Expand Satellite Imaging Capacity and Meet Rapidly Growing Customer Demand.

It opened the trading session at $38.74, the shares rose to $40.87 and dropped to $38.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for Z points out that the company has recorded 19.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, Z reached to a volume of 6781558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.32. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.98, while it was recorded at 37.24 for the last single week of trading, and 36.41 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $6,664 million, or 95.23% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,859,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $934.03 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $571.48 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 1.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 11,395,034 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 22,704,031 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 128,986,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,085,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,625,970 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,597,063 shares during the same period.