Wall Street Analyst Initiated Illumina Inc. [ILMN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ: ILMN] traded at a low on 01/10/23, posting a -6.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $194.45. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Illumina to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 following the close of market on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer, and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4051355 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Illumina Inc. stands at 5.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for ILMN stock reached $30.48 billion, with 157.00 million shares outstanding and 156.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ILMN reached a trading volume of 4051355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Illumina Inc. [ILMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $246.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Illumina Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $200 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Illumina Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ILMN stock. On October 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ILMN shares from 220 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc. is set at 9.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILMN in the course of the last twelve months was 117.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ILMN stock performed recently?

Illumina Inc. [ILMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, ILMN shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Illumina Inc. [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.46, while it was recorded at 201.48 for the last single week of trading, and 228.35 for the last 200 days.

Illumina Inc. [ILMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illumina Inc. [ILMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +69.69. Illumina Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68.

Illumina Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Illumina Inc. [ILMN]

There are presently around $27,039 million, or 91.10% of ILMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ILMN stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 19,020,101, which is approximately -4.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,836,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in ILMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.29 billion in ILMN stock with ownership of nearly -1.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illumina Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ:ILMN] by around 12,208,729 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 8,816,381 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 118,028,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,053,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ILMN stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,651,206 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,819,943 shares during the same period.