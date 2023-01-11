Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] traded at a high on 01/10/23, posting a 2.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.74. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Aurinia Provides Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2022 Net Revenue Results.

Preliminary unaudited net revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 of approximately $28.4 million and $134.0 million.

Preliminary unaudited net product revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 of approximately $28.3 million and $103.5 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7686336 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 9.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.81%.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $1.00 billion, with 141.86 million shares outstanding and 132.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 7686336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $12.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.30. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 68.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.60 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $428 million, or 40.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,713,055, which is approximately -1.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,677,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.94 million in AUPH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $38.66 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 12,672,342 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,371,048 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 35,214,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,258,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,203,434 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,913,725 shares during the same period.