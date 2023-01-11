Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is 1.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.83%. The company report on December 28, 2022 that GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Vornado Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; RXO to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASD: GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (NASD: JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3. Vornado Realty is more representative of the mid-cap market space. RXO is more representative of the small-cap market space, and The Joint is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, VNO stock dropped by -52.99%. The one-year Vornado Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.87. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.99 billion, with 191.79 million shares outstanding and 176.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, VNO stock reached a trading volume of 6342270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 52 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.70.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.95, while it was recorded at 21.32 for the last single week of trading, and 29.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vornado Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.00 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

VNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,119 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,358,232, which is approximately 1.042% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,910,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.33 million in VNO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $312.54 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 5.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 13,813,514 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 9,896,210 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 123,465,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,175,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,895 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,527,860 shares during the same period.