Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell -2.46% so far this year. What now?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] closed the trading session at $17.41 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.27, while the highest price level was $17.61. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia”) (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of Columbia Bank, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (“Umpqua”) (NASDAQ: UMPQ), the parent company of Umpqua Bank, jointly announced that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The FDIC approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of February, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement governing the transaction. Columbia and Umpqua have agreed to extend the outside date under the merger agreement to March 11, 2023. Upon closing, the combined company will become one of the largest banks headquartered in the West, with over $50 billion in assets and offices in eight western states that serve customers in all 50 states.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.46 percent and weekly performance of 0.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, UMPQ reached to a volume of 3872224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $20.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on UMPQ stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMPQ shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45.

UMPQ stock trade performance evaluation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.99, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.34. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,311 million, or 90.50% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,474,109, which is approximately 1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,490,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.33 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $237.39 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 10,973,184 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 11,348,748 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 167,870,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,192,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,518,633 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 576,729 shares during the same period.